The weekend in Ukraine will be hot. It will rain in the west

It will rain in the west of Ukraine this weekend, and there will be no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On Saturday, July 2, the highest temperature will be in Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi and Khmelnytsky — there the thermometers will rise to +32 ° C. It will be hot in the center and south of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv and Zhytomyr — up to +31 ° С.

In Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts the temperature will fluctuate between + 25 ° С and +27 ° С, and in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia it will reach +29 ° С. Thunderstorms are expected in the west. The highest temperature will be in Transcarpathia — +31 ° С

On Sunday, July 3, it will also rain in western Ukraine. Thunderstorms are also expected in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr. It will be hot in the west, in the north, in the center, and in the south of Ukraine — +31 ° С, but in the east, the temperature will rise to +27 ° С — in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv. No precipitation is expected in Crimea, it will be +28 ° С.