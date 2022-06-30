In the Philippines, the son of a former dictator became president

In the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled the country from 1965 to 1986, became president. He was sworn in on June 30 in the capital, Manila.

This was reported by the BBC.

Marcos Jr. won the election with more than 58% of the vote. The vice-president will be the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte — Sarah.

In his first speech, Marcos Jr. thanked the Filipinos for "the highest electoral mandate in the history of Philippine democracy." He praised his fatherʼs rule and called on the country to unite, stressing that they should not "look back with nostalgia or hatred."

Ferdinand Marcos ruled the Philippines from 1965 to 1986. He was accused of establishing a totalitarian regime, suppressing opposition, corruption and trying to create his own cult of personality. But the Marcos regime fell after the revolution and he and his son fled to Hawaii, where he died in 1989.

At the same time, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was the governor of Ilocos Norte in his fatherʼs time, but fled the country in 1986. After his fatherʼs death, the then President of the Philippines allowed Marcosʼ family to return. Upon his return, Marcos Jr. became involved in politics again: he was an MP from the province of Ilocos Norte, then was its governor again, and from 2010 to 2016 he served as a senator in the Philippine Parliament.