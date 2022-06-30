A protocol on the accession of Finland and Sweden will be signed in NATO on 5 July

NATO will sign a protocol on the accession of Finland and Sweden to the Alliance on 5 July. The day before, formal negotiations will begin on the compliance of these countries with all criteria.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, writes Yle.

"We will formally sign the accession protocol with the foreign ministers of Finland and Sweden on Tuesday," he said.

According to the Finnish Foreign Ministry, negotiations on the accession of Finns and Swedes to NATO are likely to begin on July 4. Formally, they must determine whether these countries meet the standards and requirements of the Alliance. After that, the protocol for admission will be signed on July 5.

This protocol must be ratified by the parliaments of each NATO member state. When this process is completed, a final date will be set for Finland and Sweden to become members of the Alliance.

As long as this process continues, the two countries will receive observer status and will be able to participate in NATO meetings, as well as establish cooperation with other countries.