France has handed down sentences to Islamists who staged terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015

In Paris, sentences were handed down in the case of the terrorist attacks that took place in November 2015. The only surviving member of the terrorist Islamic State, Salah Abdesalam, was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

This was reported by Le Figaro.

In total, the court found 19 of the 20 suspects guilty. In addition to Abdesalam, six other members of the Islamic State were sentenced to 30 years in prison and sentenced to life imprisonment. But they are considered either dead or missing.

One of the suspects was acquitted by the court — Farid Kharkhach. He was accused of helping to organize a terrorist attack. Other suspects accused of aiding members of the Islamic State received from 5 years in prison to life imprisonment, depending on the level of involvement in the terrorist act.

On November 13, 2015, in Paris and Saint-Denis, Islamists staged terrorist attacks that killed 130 people and injured more than 350. Most of the victims were at the Bataclan Theater during the shooting. The investigation of this terrorist attack revealed a large jihadist center behind these terrorist attacks. On March 22, 2016, the center organized a terrorist attack at the airport and in the Brussels metro, killing 32 people.