Airbnb bans parties forever and around the world

Airbnbʼs rental service has permanently banned parties and other home activities on its platform — after the ban became popular among homeowners during the pandemic.

The firm claims that this rule has become "much more than a health measure" since its introduction in August 2020.

"This has become the main community policy to support our owners and their neighbors," the firm said.

An Airbnb statement said the number of complaints about parties had dropped by 44% since the event. In the future, exceptions may be made for "specialized and traditional hospitality venues". Airbnb also said it would lift restrictions on the number of people who can be accommodated. Previously, there was a restriction in 16 people due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

"Removing this cap is meant to allow those Hosts to responsibly utilize the space in their homes while still complying with our ban on disruptive parties," the statement said.

The company began imposing restrictions on parties in 2019. It banned open invitation parties and so-called "chronic party houses" that disturbed neighbors. During the pandemic, Airbnb imposed an indefinite ban on "public health" parties. Last year, more than 6,600 guests were suspended from using the platform for violating the rules.