Germany and the Netherlands will supply Ukraine with six more Panzerhaubitze 2000 ACS

Germany and the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with six more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units.

This was reported by a Deutsche Welle correspondent from Madrid, where the NATO summit is taking place.

Earlier, both countries handed over 12 such self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine: seven from Germany and five from the Netherlands. At the same time, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht acknowledged that Germany has now exhausted all its possibilities to provide Ukraine with the Panzerhaubitze 2000.

On June 21, the German government published a list of weapons being prepared for transfer to Ukraine. In addition to howitzers, Germany plans to supply 10,000 artillery pieces of ammunition to them. On the same day, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that the first of these weapons were already in Ukraine.

In mid-June, Germany said it planned to hand over artillery installations to Ukraine after the Ukrainian military completed its exercises.