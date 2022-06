A temperature record was set in Kyiv on June 27, according to the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory.

"According to the observations of the weather station, the minimum air temperature on June 27 in the capital did not fall below +19.8 ° C," the statement said.

The previous record value was recorded in 2017 — +19.7 ° C.

Prior to that, on June 20, another record was set in the capital. Then, for the first time in 142 years, the average daily air temperature reached +25.9 ° C.