Ukraine is starting to sell electricity to Europe

As of today, Ukraine starts exporting electricity to Europe.

This was stated by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services Andriy Herus.

"Today, Ukraine has taken another step in the integration of our markets — the export and commercial supply of electricity from Ukraine to Europe begins. Powerful exports — 100 megawatts — will start on July 1. There are expectations that exports will increase," he said.

According to Herus, in this way, Ukraine will integrate into the European market and will replace exports from Russia with its supplies.