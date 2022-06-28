Morning report of the General Staff: Armed Forces repulsed the assault in the direction of Dovhalivka — Zalyman and stopped the offensive in the direction of Dovhenke — Dolyna

The General Staff released operational information as of 6 am.
Russian troops attack Slovyansk. The Armed Forces repulsed the Russian assault in the direction of Dovhalivka — Zalyman and stopped the offensive in the direction of Dovhenke — Dolyna.
- In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are conducting scheduled communication training with the involvement of communication control points.
- In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians fired from barrel and jet artillery at Pokrovka, Starykove, Porozok, and Verkhniaya Pozhnia in Sumy oblast. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of Ukrainian positions by Orlan-10 drones in the border areas of Chernihiv oblast.
- In the Kharkiv direction, groups of Russian troops continue to storm operations to improve the tactical situation and restrain the actions of the Armed Forces.
- The enemy launched an air strike near the settlement of Yavirske and fired artillery at elements of the infrastructure near the settlements of Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Staryi Saltiv, Peremoha, Chepil and Milova.
- The Armed Forces successfully repulsed the Russian assault in the direction of Dovhalivka — Zalyman. The occupiers withdrew.
- In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy stormed Dovhenke — Dolyna and created conditions for an attack on Slovyansk. The main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of Izyum — Slovyansk.
- The enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces from artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Conducted air reconnaissance by drones in the area of the settlement of Hrushuvakha. The Armed Forces stopped the enemyʼs attack in the direction of Dovhenke — Dolyna and pushed the enemy back.
- In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians fired artillery at the settlements of Mayaky and Tetianivka.
- In the Lysychansk direction, the occupiers, in addition to using mortars and artillery, launched air strikes in the areas of Mykolayivka and Yakovlivka.
- The enemy is storming Vovchoyarivka, the southern outskirts of the Lysychansk refinery, and fighting continues.
- Russian troops do not give up hope to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. In order to expose the firing positions of the units of the Armed Forces, they conducted reconnaissance in the direction of Mykolayivka — Spirne, and later attacked in this direction. Ukrainian soldiers successfully suppressed all these attempts and forced the enemy to retreat.
- In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired artillery at the districts of Kostiantynivka, Bilohorivka, Vyimka, Pokrovsky, Bakhmut, and Soledar. The enemy is also carrying out assault operations in the direction of Myronivka — Vuhlehirsk TPP, the fighting continues.
- In the Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhoa directions, the enemy did not take active action, firing artillery and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Vodiane, Avdiivka, Katerynivka, Komar, Shcherbaky, Zelenyi Hai and Novodanylivka. It struck air strikes near Kamyanka, Avdiivka and Shevchenko.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the assault in the direction of Yehorivka — Pavlivka. The enemy retreated with losses.
- In the South Buh direction, the enemy focuses its main efforts on maintaining the previously occupied borders, preventing counter-offensive actions of the Armed Forces in Kherson and Mykolayiv oblast. It fired at units of Ukrainian troops with artillery and multiple rocket launchers. It struck an air strike near the village of Potiomkine.
- In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, a Black Sea Fleet ship group continues to block naval communications and conduct reconnaissance. Two carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the "Kalibr" type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.
- The strike aircraft of the Air Force inflicted powerful air strikes on the positions of the occupiers. In virtually all areas of hostilities, Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers made up to twenty group combat sorties.