The heating season in Kyiv will not be easy. The temperature in homes will be lower in winter

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has warned that temperatures in Kyivʼs homes will be lower than usual in winter. The heating season will not be easy.

He told about it on air of the Rada TV channel.

According to him, the city cooperates with the state in preparing for the heating season, as it depends on energy supplies. The mayor noted that local authorities are doing everything possible to use modern technology in preparation for winter, and hopes for a timely supply of energy. He did not specify what technologies are used.