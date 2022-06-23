The Kyiv City Council merged Hrinchenko University with the Kyiv Academy of Arts

The city authorities have included the Kyiv Academy of Arts in the Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Council.

61 deputies voted for this decision at the plenary session. The aim of the association is to "continue the process of creating a powerful municipal university that will be able to compete with European universities in terms of education."

"This will open additional opportunities for students of the Kyiv Childrenʼs Academy of Arts after M. I. Chamberzhi, who will have the opportunity to continue their education in universities with strong material and technical base and strong teaching staff. Combining material resources and human potential will provide a better quality of education — this is economically feasible, as it will promote further infrastructure development and increase management efficiency," said Deputy Head of Kyiv City Administration Valentyn Mondryivsky.

He added that in wartime it is also necessary to take into account changes in the demographic situation, in particular the reduction in the number of entrants. The amalgamation of institutions should help increase the competitiveness of the capital university and increase its position in international and national rankings of universities, as well as expand opportunities for international cooperation, including participation in grant programs.