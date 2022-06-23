Nike is completely leaving the Russian market

The American sportswear manufacturer Nike is completely leaving Russia — three months after the cessation of its activities there.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a letter from the company.

"Nike has decided to leave the Russian market. Our priority is to provide full support to our employees, while we responsibly reduce our activities in the coming months," the company said in a statement.

Nike announced on March 3 that it would temporarily suspend all its stores in response to the Russian invasion. In May, Russian media reported that Nike had not renewed its deal with the countryʼs largest franchise buyer.