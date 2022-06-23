Twitter is testing the feature of long notes

Twitter has started testing a feature on its social network for writing long notes — Notes.

This was reported by TechCrunch.

With Notes, users will be able to create long articles with advanced formatting and media files that can be shared not only on Twitter, but also on other platforms using unique links.

The Notes feed will appear as a tweet with the article card. You will need to click on it to see the full text. Articles have restrictions: a title of no more than 100 characters and a text of no more than 2,500 words. The text can be edited at any time.