Rocket blows across Mykolayiv destroyed private enterprises with fuel. Black smoke engulfed the city

As a result of a rocket attack on Mykolayiv several buildings of the city, a school, in particular, are damaged.

The mayor of Mykolayiv Oleksandr Sienkievych reported about it on air during a telemarathon.

"Two private enterprises were affected, on the territory of which there were fuels and lubricants. One school was damaged: windows were broken, and the roof was damaged. Five high-rise buildings — they have broken doors in the entrance, windows,"- says the mayor.

According to him, materials caught fire at one of the enterprises, and now almost the whole city is in black smoke. It is impossible to put out the flames, so we have to wait until everything burns out.

"Information about the victim of todayʼs missile strikes has not been confirmed," Sienkevych later added.