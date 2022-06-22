The Australian state of Victoria was the first in the country to ban the Nazi swastika

In Australia, Victoria became the first state to ban the image of the Nazi swastika.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

Under the new law, people who intentionally display the symbol face up to a year in prison or an AUD 15,000 fine. They will only be prosecuted if they refuse to remove this symbol. There are exceptions to showing the symbol in historical, educational, and artistic contexts. It can also be used in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain religious contexts, as it has been for millennia. The law will come into force in six months.

Prime Minister Dan Andrews said that "no one has the right to spread racism, hatred or anti-Semitism".

As in many countries around the world, Australia has recently seen a sharp rise in anti-Semitic incidents. Victoria already has anti-hate laws, but they are criticized for gaps. Government officials have called the new law a "moment of pride". Three other states have said they will introduce similar laws.

According to a study by Tel Aviv University, the number of anti-Semitic incidents around the world rose sharply last year. There were 88 of them in Australia in just one month — a national record.

In 2020, Australiaʼs intelligence chief warned of a "real threat" to the country's security from neo-Nazis. He said that "small groups" of right-wing extremists meet regularly to greet Nazi flags and share their ideology.