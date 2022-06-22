Euractiv: EU will grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status — draft summit decision

The European Union plans to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status. This is a preliminary draft of the document, which will be agreed by the leaders of the EU member states at the summit on June 23-24.

This was reported by Euractiv with reference to this project.

"The European Council has decided to grant Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova the status of a candidate country," is one of the points of the final document of the summit.

The draft document also states that the next steps will be taken by the leaders of the EU member states after both countries meet the conditions of the European Commission for the start of accession negotiations.

It is expected that by the end of 2022 the European Commission will prepare the first report on the implementation of these conditions by Moldova and Ukraine.

As for Georgia, EU member states will also support the European Commissionʼs proposal and say they are ready to grant it candidate status if it meets certain conditions.