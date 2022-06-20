The renovated Krakivets checkpoint has opened on the border with Poland

On the border with Poland, the renovated Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint has resumed operation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The point was modernized — the number of lanes for trucks was increased from 4 to 10 and additional pavilions were created for customs and passport control. Its capacity is expected to at least double.

In addition, the number of border guards and customs officers was increased at the checkpoint. The Polish side provided special container modules for them.

The same modernization is planned at seven other points on the Ukrainian-Polish border.