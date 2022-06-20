Mostly rainy: weather forecast for Ukraine for a week

During the week the weather in Ukraine will be hot, but with variable precipitation.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On Monday, June 20, hot weather up to +30 ° С will prevail in Ukraine and the capital.

On Tuesday, June 21, there will be precipitation with thunderstorms in the country, but the air temperature will remain above +20 ° C.

On Wednesday, June 22, partly cloudy weather will continue in the western part of the country, and rain will fall in the center and east.

On Thursday, June 23, sunny weather will prevail in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Rivne and Vinnytsia regions. Precipitation is expected in other areas.