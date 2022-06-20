Airbnb has leased a van from Scooby-Doo. The car was booked in minutes

Airbnb rental service and Warner Bros. studio. offered to spend the night in a car from the movie "Scooby-Doo" to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the film.

This was reported by CNN.

Actor Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the film, will receive guests in a cult van that will be parked on the Malibu coast in southern California for three nights — June 24, 25 and 26. A night in a van costs only $ 20, all three nights were booked in minutes.

Arriving on the coast, the tenants of the van will receive a special virtual greeting from Lillard. Inside the car, they will find a bench lamp, mysterious games and even a retro TV to watch a movie, as well as Scooby Snacks snacks. Dinner will include all Shaggy and Scoobyʼs favorite dishes — hot dogs and eggplant burgers.