From June 19, the passage of buses through the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint to leave Ukraine will be temporarily suspended.

This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is asked to choose other checkpoints for crossing the border: "Hrushiv — Budomiezh", "Shehyni — Medyka" or "Rava-Ruska — Khrebenne".

The procedure for allowing buses to enter Ukraine has not changed.