22 people suffered from a missile strike across Mykolayiv, two of them were killed

As a result of the morning rocket strike on the residential area of Mykolayiv, two people were killed, 20 residents are wounded.

The chairman of the Mykolayiv oblast military administration Vitaliy Kim reported about it.

"Two people were killed and 20 were injured in a rocket attack on the sleeping area. For now," he wrote.

At the same time, the head of the Mykolayiv Oblast Council, Hanna Zamazieieva, added that the strike damaged 10 residential buildings and infrastructure.

According to her, the humanitarian headquarters of the Mykolayiv oblast (Svitli Spravy Charitable Foundation) will help the victims of one of the neighborhoods to buy and install new windows and 100 doors.

Volunteers from the headquarters are already providing the victims with drinking water and hot food from the World Central Kitchen.