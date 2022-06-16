The Perseverance rover found debris on Mars

The Perseverance rover found a piece of thermal material stuck in a rock on Mars. The NASA team used it to protect the spacecraft from extreme temperatures during flight and landing on the planet.

The rubbish lay about two kilometers from the landing site. The space agency suggested that it was carried to a new place by the Martian wind.

"The team noticed something unexpected: it is a piece of thermal screen, which, in their opinion, could have fallen from the launch pad, it broke away from the hull during the landing in 2021," — wrote in NASA.