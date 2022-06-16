France will provide Ukraine with 6 more CAESAR self-propelled artillery installations

France will provide Ukraine with six more Caesar self-propelled artillery units. Earlier, the French provided 12 such howitzers.

This was stated during a visit to Kyiv by French President Emmanuel Macron, writes Le Figaro.

"In addition to the already delivered 12 Caesar, I decided to put six extra," he said.

Caesar — self-propelled artillery on a wheeled chassis, which makes them mobile and maneuverable. The installation is equipped with an automated system of self-attachment and homing to the target. It has a fairly high rate of fire — 5 shots per minute, and high accuracy. Can use several types of 155 mm ammunition used in NATO countries.