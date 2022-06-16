The Netherlands caught a Russian spy trying to become an intern at the International Criminal Court

The Dutch authorities have announced the exposing of a Russian spy who was trying to become an intern at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. This court is currently investigating Russiaʼs war crimes in Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters.

A Russian named Sergei Cherkasov invented a long-standing legend and tried to enter the Netherlands under the guise of a Brazilian citizen. In April, he wanted to do an internship at the International Criminal Court.

"It was a long-term, long-standing GRU operation that cost a lot of time, energy, and money," said Erik Akerboom, head of Dutch intelligence.

A statement from local intelligence said that the Russian had forged documents in the name of Victor Ferreira. He was detained at the airport in the Netherlands and sent back to Brazil, where he is awaiting investigation.

Akerboom noted that Russia was thus trying to gain access to the ICCʼs internal documentation. According to him, the court took a spy for an internship, but Dutch intelligence did not allow the man into the country.