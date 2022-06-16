The Russian army twice fired a missile at Sumy oblast. Four people died

The Russian army launched a missile strike on the territory of Sadivska community of Sumy oblast. Four people were killed and at least six were injured.

The head of the oblast military administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported about it.

According to him, this explosion was heard in half of Sumy oblast and in the oblast center.

Information about the destruction and damage promises to be released later.

At 05:00 in the morning, the enemy fired rockets at the region again, this time hitting the Krasnopil community. After that, enemy troops opened fire from their territory — beating with mortars. Observers counted 26 arrivals.

As a result of the shelling, a farm building and a Daewoo Sens car caught fire.