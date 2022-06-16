Apple is again the most expensive company in the world

Apple has regained first place in the ranking of the most expensive brands in the world.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to Brandz Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands from Kantar.

Apple is valued at $ 947 billion, followed by Google ($ 820 billion), Amazon ($ 706 billion), Microsoft ($ 611 billion) and Chinaʼs Tencent ($ 214 billion).

McDonaldʼs, Visa, Facebook, Alibaba and Louis Vuitton were in the top ten.