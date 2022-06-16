The leaders of Germany, France and Italy are going to Kyiv

The Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, the President of France Emmanuel Macron and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz are going to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This was reported by Rai News, which published a video with the leaders on the train.

It is noted that the details of the trip are strictly classified for security reasons. That is why it was not confirmed by official representatives of the leaders. It is still known that Macron, Scholz and Draghi are leaving Poland. They are expected to arrive in the Ukrainian capital in the morning.