The EU has agreed with Egypt and Israel on gas supplies to Europe

The European Union has signed a memorandum with Egypt and Israel to increase gas exports to Europe. The document was signed in Cairo.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

Natural gas from the Middle East, as well as directly from Egypt and Israel will be supplied through the Egyptian liquefied gas supply system.

"The parties will work together to ensure a stable supply of natural gas in a way that meets the long-term goals of decarbonization and on the basis of market prices," the statement said.

In addition, the EU, Israel and Egypt will work together on renewable energy and hydrogen supplies.

As part of its REPowerEU program, the European Union is trying to diversify its energy supplies to reduce its dependence on Russia. To this end, the EU is looking for alternative supply channels and plans to invest heavily in renewable energy sources.