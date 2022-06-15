The middle of the week in Ukraine will be warm. It will rain in the east on Wednesday and in the west and north on Friday

On Wednesday, June 15, it will be warm in Ukraine, with thunderstorms in the east. On Thursday, June 16, there will be no precipitation throughout Ukraine, on Friday, June 17, rains will come to the western part of the country.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On Wednesday, June 15, the highest temperature, to +28 ° C, is expected in Mykolaiv. The lowest temperatures will be in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Ternopil — up to +20 ° C. There will be thunderstorms in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

On Thursday, June 16, it will be clear throughout Ukraine. In the east, the temperature will range from +23 ° C to +26 ° C. In the center and in the north — from +23 ° С to +27 ° С. In the west it will be mostly from + 21 ° С to +25 ° С, and in Zakarpattia, the temperature will reach +28 ° С.

On Friday, June 17, thunderstorms will take place in the west and north of the country. No precipitation in Kyiv. In the west, the temperature is mainly from +18 ° C to +24 ° C. There will be no precipitation in the east, center, and south, the highest temperature will reach +28 ° С.