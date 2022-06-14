Ukrainians can exchange a driverʼs license for a European-style document. How to do it

From now on, it is possible to exchange a driverʼs license for a European-style document at the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Currently, instead of icons, such as glasses, the driverʼs license contains codes that are also used in the European driverʼs license.

Also on the driverʼs license, there is a mark of passing the practical exam for a car with an automatic transmission in the form of code "78".

So, if you want to have a European document, exchange your old certificate at the service centers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

To exchange a driverʼs license you must provide: