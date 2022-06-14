The United States has extended sanctions against Belarus for another year

US President Joe Biden has extended sanctions against Belarus for one year.

"The actions and policies of some members of the Belarusian government and others, as well as the malicious activities of the Belarusian regime and ongoing abuses, continue to pose an extraordinary threat to US national security and foreign policy," the White House said in a statement.

Biden extended the state of emergency for a year due to the threat to national security from Belarus. It was introduced in 2006 and then expanded in 2021. Sanctions were imposed after the "elections" of 2020.