Poland has already built 140 km of fences along the border with Belarus

In Poland, the construction of 140 km of barriers on the border with Belarus has been completed.

This was reported by the Polish Border Guard Service.

"The first sections of the barrier at the border have been put into operation. Reception of other sites proceeds. The spans are already located on a 140 km long section," the statement reads.

In the coming days, the installation of electronic equipment on the barriers will begin.

In addition, border guards continue to curb the flow of illegal migrants from Belarus. On June 12, they detained 15 African nationals trying to break into Poland.