In Poland, the construction of 140 km of barriers on the border with Belarus has been completed.
This was reported by the Polish Border Guard Service.
"The first sections of the barrier at the border have been put into operation. Reception of other sites proceeds. The spans are already located on a 140 km long section," the statement reads.
In the coming days, the installation of electronic equipment on the barriers will begin.
In addition, border guards continue to curb the flow of illegal migrants from Belarus. On June 12, they detained 15 African nationals trying to break into Poland.
- Poland has been building a wall on the border with Belarus since January 2022. According to the plan, the five-meter-high barrier will stretch for 186 kilometers. The total cost of the project together with technical equipment will reach 1.6 billion zlotys (11.2 billion hryvnias).
- The crisis with illegal migrants from Belarus began after the sanctions of the European Union and a number of Western countries in December 2021. Officials in Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia believe the flow of migrants was part of a hybrid war against the EU by Belarus and Russia. Polish special services provided evidence that the assault on the border was led by General of the Border Guard Service of Belarus Podliniou.