The beginning of the week in Ukraine will be hot. Rains are expected in the east

The beginning of the week in Ukraine will be hot, but with rains in the far west and far east.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

On Monday, June 13, the highest temperature, up to +32 ° C, is expected in the east, south, and in most central oblasts. In the west and north of the country, it will be mostly up to +29 ° С. It will rain in Lviv, Volyn, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv and three other oblasts.

On Tuesday, June 14, rains are expected almost all over Ukraine, except in the western regions. In the east and south the temperature will be from +27 ° С to +31 ° С. In the center — from +26 ° C to +29 ° C. In the north — from +23 ° С to + 27 ° С. It will be sunny in the west, but the heat will drop to +25 ° C.

On Wednesday, June 15, rains will take place only in the east of the country. There, the highest temperature will range from +23 ° C to +27 ° C. In other areas, the average temperature will reach +23 ° C.