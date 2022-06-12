In Kyiv, an employee of the General Staff staged a shooting — the Ministry of Defense has already launched an investigation

In Kyiv, an employee of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine staged a shooting in one of the residential complexes. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that an official investigation had already begun.

He wrote about this on his Facebook.

"By my order, an official investigation has been launched to clarify all the circumstances of the incident, when an official of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the head of one of the departments, committed actions that show signs of not only disciplinary but also criminal offenses," Reznikov said.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense has set up a special commission headed by the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisyuk. Reznikov stressed that at the time of the investigation, the General Staff employee was removed from office.

"If the facts are confirmed in the prescribed manner that the actions of the official threatened serious consequences, namely the risk to the life and health of the child, everything will be done for fair punishment," the minister said.

What happened?

On the morning of June 12, Ukrayinska Pravda published several videos of a man in military uniform arguing with police. After a while, he pulled out his pistol, threatened it, and even fired once in an unknown direction. In another video, the man has already been detained. Residents of the housing and communal services told the newspaper that an employee of the General Staff threatened security guards and residents of a house in the center of Kyiv after he was involved in an accident. They reported that a shot from a pistol nearly injured children walking nearby.