The President of Poland expects an increase in NATO troops in the east of the Alliance

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that NATOʼs eastern flanks expect to increase the number of US troops in this part of Europe.

He said this after the summit of the Bucharest Nine, Polskie Radio reports.

According to him, the expanded advanced presence of the Alliance should be extended to such eastern countries as Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia.

"In other words, to significantly increase the number of NATO troops stationed in the various eastern flanks. We also hope that the United States will increase its presence in our part of Europe," said the Polish president.

He also stressed that NATO should first and foremost support Ukraine and its defense capabilities and develop a "strategy to curb Putinʼs imperialism". Following the meeting, the leaders of the Bucharest Nine adopted a joint declaration condemning Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine and reaffirming their commitment to defending "every inch of NATO territory".