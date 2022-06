Tonight PrivatBank will carry out current scheduled work at Privat24 online service, so it wonʼt work.

This was reported by the bank press service.

From midnight to 5 a.m. the application and web-version Privat24 will be unavailable.

"For safe and high-quality services, PrivatBank conducts current routine work at Privat24 on the night of June 12, when most customers donʼt carry out operations," the statement said.