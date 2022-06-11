European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine for the second time during the war

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for the second time since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She wrote about this on Twitter.

"Itʼs good to return to Kyiv. With President Volodymyr Zelensky, I will summarize the joint work needed to rebuild and make progress on Ukraineʼs European path. Europe is with you!” — it is said in the message.