European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine for the second time during the war

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for the second time since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
She wrote about this on Twitter.
"Itʼs good to return to Kyiv. With President Volodymyr Zelensky, I will summarize the joint work needed to rebuild and make progress on Ukraineʼs European path. Europe is with you!” — it is said in the message.
- On April 8, von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine together with EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell. She then handed over a questionnaire to Zelensky to become an EU candidate. The Head of the European Commission is convinced that Ukraineʼs accession to the EU is not only in the strategic interests of the Union, but also "our moral duty".