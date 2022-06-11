A Dnipro resident who was filming a video of the movement of the Armed Forces for the Russians was informed about the suspicion

A suspicion was reported to Dnipro resident who passed on information to the Russians about the relocation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the location of units of the National Guard.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the citizen of Ukraine passed to the administrators of pro-Russian YouTube and Telegram channels videos with the deployment of units of the National Guard, the movement of the Armed Forces and military equipment in the city of Dnipro.

During the search, his computer equipment and mobile phones were confiscated. The suspect will be detained in court. His case is being investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine.