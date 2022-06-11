China is becoming more aggressive in its territorial claims to Taiwan

As Ukraineʼs war with Russia continues, Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, particularly near Taiwan.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has assured that the White House will do everything possible to deal with tensions with China and prevent conflict.

"This is especially important because China is taking a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims," he said.

Austin said US policy toward Taiwan was to remain opposed to any unilateral change in the status quo.

"Our policy has not changed. But, unfortunately, this does not apply to China. We will do everything we can to deal with this tension, prevent conflict and achieve peace and prosperity. We do not seek confrontation or conflict. And we do not want a new Cold War, an Asian NATO, or a region divided into enemy blocs, "he added.