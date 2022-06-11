China is becoming more aggressive in its territorial claims to Taiwan

As Ukraineʼs war with Russia continues, Beijing is becoming increasingly aggressive in the Asian region, particularly near Taiwan.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has assured that the White House will do everything possible to deal with tensions with China and prevent conflict.
"This is especially important because China is taking a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims," he said.
Austin said US policy toward Taiwan was to remain opposed to any unilateral change in the status quo.
"Our policy has not changed. But, unfortunately, this does not apply to China. We will do everything we can to deal with this tension, prevent conflict and achieve peace and prosperity. We do not seek confrontation or conflict. And we do not want a new Cold War, an Asian NATO, or a region divided into enemy blocs, "he added.
Tensions between the United States and China have intensified amid competition in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese authorities say much of the regionʼs international waters belong to China. These are disputed waters in Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and other countries. The Chinese government is trying to tighten control over the worldʼs sea trade routes.
- The Chinese military has been actively increasing its military prowess near Taiwan for the past two years. From 2020, Chinaʼs official rhetoric allows for a "reunification" with Taiwan as a result of an armed invasion. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the military to "focus all its minds and energy on preparing for war."
- In mid-September 2020, the Chinese army conducted large-scale military exercises near the Taiwan Strait. Then an American delegation arrived in Taiwan.
- In January 2021, the United States decided to lift internal restrictions on cooperation with Taiwan. On January 30, China threatened Taiwan with war if the islandʼs independence was recognized by the United States.