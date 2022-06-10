The Government of Ukraine is launching a new economic strategy that will operate in conditions of war. In total there are 8 programs

The Ukrainian government is launching a new economic strategy that will operate during the war, help the economy survive and become the foundation for post-war recovery.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on June 10.

In total, these are 8 programs aimed at creating jobs through business support, government procurement, construction, lending and employment of the unemployed. It also includes non-repayable grant aid to small and medium-sized businesses, support for Ukrainian producers and construction of new infrastructure.

For example, the state will provide non-refundable funds to create thousands of new micro-businesses. Applications can be submitted through "Diia" in the form of a business plan, which is considered by independent appraisers-entrepreneurs. In addition, it will be possible to take a soft loan for this business in the range of "5-7-9". The grant program is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs.

Among the initiatives are non-refundable grants for the development of processing enterprises. In particular, we are talking about woodworking, furniture production, production of clothing or accessories, building materials, agricultural processing, etc. The state will issue a grant that can be spent on equipment.

Grants will also be provided in the agricultural sector, in particular for the planting of new orchards and berries and for partial compensation for the construction of a 2-hectare modular greenhouse: “Currently, we plan to build up to 3,000 such greenhouses. This means new production, new export opportunities, increased supply of vegetables, berries and fruits in the domestic market, more competition and better prices," said Shmyhal.