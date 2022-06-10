The creator of Telegram announced a subscription to the messenger

Telegram creator Pavlo Durov announced a subscription to the messenger — Telegram Premium, which he promised to present this month.

"Many have asked us to raise the current limits, so weʼve been looking for ways to let you go beyond whatʼs already crazy. The problem here is that if we removed all restrictions for everyone, our costs for the server and traffic would become unmanageable, so the party, unfortunately, would end for everyone," Durov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the only way to increase the limits is to make them paid, to allow users to have additional functionality and high data rates.

Durov assured that all existing functions remain free, and many new free functions will appear. Users who do not subscribe to Telegram Premium will be able to take advantage of some of its features, such as viewing very large documents, media, and premium rate stickers.

Earlier, the media reported that the cost of subscribing to Telegram Premium will be $ 4.99 per month. With this money, users will be able to disable built-in advertising in channels, access special stickers, collection of reactions, increased download speed of media files, doubled the limits of fixed chats, channel subscriptions, increased download size, transcription and many voice messages.