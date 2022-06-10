In China, a fighter crashed into a residential area. One person died

In China, a J-7 fighter crashed during a training flight. It fell on a residential area of Xiangyang, killing one person and injuring two others.

This was reported by The Washington Post.

According to Chinese state media, the plane crashed near the cityʼs airport. The fighter pilot successfully ejected, but the plane crashed into houses and damaged several of them.

The pilot and the wounded were taken to hospital, and the reasons for the fall of the fighter are being clarified.

Chinese media usually do not report such things publicly, and if they do, they must emphasize the heroism of the pilots, who did their best to divert the plane from residential areas and prevent casualties.