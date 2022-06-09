Iran removes IAEA surveillance cameras from nuclear facilities

Iran has begun removing 27 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) surveillance cameras from nuclear facilities across the country.

This was stated by IAEA Director Rafael Grossi, Radio Svoboda reports.

According to him, Iranʼs decision reduces the organizationʼs ability to control the countryʼs nuclear program and "poses a serious challenge for further work there." Grossi says it is a "death blow" to the chances of resuming Iranʼs nuclear deal with world powers.

The cameras are being cleaned at facilities in Tehran, Natanz, and Isfahan. Authorities have not officially acknowledged the removal of 27 cameras, although, on June 9, Iranian state media reported footage of two IAEA cameras being shut down.