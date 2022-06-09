The corpses of dogs in a closed bus were found in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

In Kyiv, in the Holosiivskyi district near Vasylkivska Street, a private bus with locked dogs was found — three of them died.

This was announced by the Kyiv City State Administration on Thursday, June 9.

According to preliminary findings, the animals died from heat stroke, the rest (the number is not specified) — in serious conditions. Veterinarians gave them first aid, dogs under the supervision of specialists.

The police are working in the city, the final causes of death of animals will be determined after a series of examinations.