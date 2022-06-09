The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reacted to the initiative of the Russians to revoke recognition of Lithuaniaʼs independence

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis responded to an initiative by a Russian State Duma deputy to revoke recognition of Lithuaniaʼs independence.

This was reported by LRT.

The Foreign Minister stated that Lithuania should react accordingly and be ready to defend itself and together with its partners.

"Only a state ruled by beasts could start a war similar to the one started by Russia. Iʼm not surprised that politics is not done according to human norms. And we have to react accordingly — to be ready to defend ourselves and together with our partners, politically, diplomatically or by other means," Landsbergis commented.