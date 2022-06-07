National Police: During the day, the Russians hit the towns and villages of Luhansk Oblast 15 times

In the last 24 hours, National police documented 15 blows of the Russian army on settlements of Luhansk Oblast.

This was reported in the press service of the police.

Russian troops fired on civilian infrastructure and civilians.

The occupiersʼ attacks damaged an apartment building, two educational institutions, and a market in Lysychansk. In Sievierodonetsk, the Russians partially destroyed a non-residential building, in the city of Zolote — 13 private houses, in the Hirske shelling damaged 11 households.

Police opened criminal proceedings on all the facts of the shelling.