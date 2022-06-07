Works glorifying Russia will be removed from the school curriculum. Instead, children will be taught mine safety

By June 15, the Ministry of Education will make changes to the curricula in four subjects: Defense of the Fatherland, World Literature, History of Ukraine, and World History. Subjects will be made more practical and up-to-date in accordance with the challenges of war.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Education and Science Andriy Vitrenko on the telethon.

"We will strengthen national-patriotic education and there will be a separate bloc that will deal with mine safety. So that children will be aware of the fact that mines cannot be touched, that they are is dangerous for them," Vitrenko said.

According to him, Leo Tolstoyʼs novel War and Peace will be removed from the world literature program.

"It will not be studied in Ukraine, that is, everything that glorifies the Russian troops, all will disappear from the school program. History of Ukraine and World History will be based on Ukrainian archival documents. Changes will be made to the methodology of teaching history, working groups are carefully working on all these changes, and the relationship between the Ukrainian nation and the "Russian world" will be written on the basis of historical truth," Vitrenko said.

As for whether any Russian writers will remain in the program, Vitrenko said that discussions on the issue are underway, but the program of world literature will definitely be updated.

The Ministry of Education and Science is also auditing places that can be used as bomb shelters for students in case of danger, and will also develop appropriate shelter requirements and specialized evacuation routes.