The Ministry of Health has appointed chief sanitary doctors in 9 oblasts

The Ministry of Health presented contracts to the newly appointed heads of the nine oblast Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to the director of the Center for Public Health.
"You have a really big responsibility now," Health Minister Viktor Lyashko told medics.
The Minister noted that during the war, the role of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is especially important, because it is about controlling infectious diseases, for which hostilities are a favorable environment.
According to the results of the competition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Lviv and Zakarpattia oblasts received the heads.
The first part of the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was appointed in January. Then 12 regions received in one person heads of the Centers and the main state sanikars of areas.