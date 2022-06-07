WP: China has secretly started building a military base in Cambodia

China has secretly begun building its naval base in the Gulf of Siam in southern Cambodia. This base will be the second foreign base for the Chinese army.

This was reported by The Washington Post, citing its own sources.

Preparatory work is underway there, and construction of the foundation is planned to begin in the near future. The construction of such a base will significantly expand Chinaʼs influence in Southeast Asia.

Officially, China and Cambodia have not confirmed the construction of the base and are trying to hide this process.

If built, the naval base in Cambodia will become the second foreign base for the Chinese army. The first is located in Djibouti, Africa.