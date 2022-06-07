The Armed Forces repulsed the offensive in the direction of Bakhmut

The situation at the front according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces:

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

There are no signs of the creation of strike groups in the Sivershchyna direction. Mortar shelling of units of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Khodyne and Velyka Pisarivka in the Sumy oblast was recorded from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused on maintaining the occupied frontiers, and border areas north of Kharkiv, and restraining the advance of our troops.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy concentrated on continuing the offensive on Izium and Slovyansk.

In the Donetsk direction, in addition to artillery shelling, the enemy fired from planes and helicopters. The aggressorʼs main efforts were focused on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut areas.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Lyman direction. Inflicted a missile strike on Nikolaevka which is located for 4 kilometers from Slovyansk.

The enemy continues to storm Sievierodonetsk, and fighting continues. Our soldiers inflict losses on the enemy.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops successfully countered and repulsed the enemyʼs offensive in the directions of the settlements of Nahirne, Berestove, Krynychne, and Roty.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhopve, Novopavlivske, and Zaporizhzhia areas.

In the South Buh area, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position, keep the occupied frontiers and replenish ammunition.